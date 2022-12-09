Posted on by

Photos: Taynor introduced as Sidney’s football coach


Sidney football coach Dave Taynor talks to Sidney players, parents and boosters during a meeting on Thursday evening at the school's cafeteria.

Sidney football coach Dave Taynor talks to Sidney players, parents and boosters during a meeting on Thursday evening at the school's cafeteria. It was the introductory meeting for Taynor, who was hired earlier this week, pending school board approval. Taynor comes to Sidney from St. Paris Graham High School. He previously spent nearly two decades coaching collegiately, including as the head coach at Urbana University.


