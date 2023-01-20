Thursday basketball roundup: Big first half lifts Anna over Houston

ANNA — A big first half help Anna earned a 52-34 victory over Houston in a Shelby County Athletic League girls basketball game on Thursday.

The Rockets outscored the Wildcats 18-6 in the first quarter, then used a 16-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-16 halftime lead. Both teams scored 10 points in the third and eight points in the fourth.

Makenna Pettus led Anna (10-6, 5-5 SCAL) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Brenna Cobb scored 12 points and had seven rebounds and six assists. Jenna Wolters scored nine points and Jadyn Huber scored seven points and had five assists.

Katie Maier led Houston (6-10, 2-7) with nine points and five rebounds.

Anna shot 22 for 53 (42 percent) from the floor while Houston shot 15 for 34 (44 percent). The Rockets had a 24-13 rebounding edge. Houston committed 24 turnovers while Anna committed 14.

Fort Loramie 61, Jackson Center 29

The Redskins cruised to an SCAL victory on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie built a 22-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Jackson Center outscored the Redskins 9-8 in the second, but Fort Loramie finished with a 17-11 edge in the third and 14-2 edge in the fourth.

Victoria Mescher led Fort Loramie (15-1, 9-0) with 18 points and had three steals. Ava Turner scored 13 points. Avery Brandewie scored 12 points and had six rebounds.

Presley Reese led Jackson Center (8-10, 4-6) with 11 points. McKinley Reichert scored nine.

Botkins 60, Fairlawn 27

The Trojans won an SCAL game on Thursday in Botkins.

Botkins led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter but ran away with a 32-4 scoring edge in the second. Botkins led 52-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Malaine Maurer led Botkins (10-7, 6-3) with 12 points. Delana Pitts scored 11 and Camdyn Paul scored 10.

Darcy Maxson led Fairlawn (1-17, 0-10) with 10 points.

Lehman Catholic 33, Riverside 23

The Cavaliers earned their first Three Rivers Conference victory of the season on Thursday in Sidney.

Riverside led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Lehman used an 11-6 edge in the second to take a 17-14 halftime lead. The Cavaliers outscored the Pirates 7-3 in the third quarter and 9-6 in the fourth.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman (3-13, 1-10) with 11 points while Taylor Geise scored eight.

Kylie Shoe led Riverside (5-11, 2-8) with nine points.

Fort Loramie, Botkins earn lopsided SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

