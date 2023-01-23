Saturday basketball roundup: Jackson Center pulls away late from Marion Local

JACKSON CENTER — The Tigers pulled away late in a matchup of two of the top-ranked teams in the Associated Press’ state Division IV boys basketball poll on Saturday and beat Marion Local 45-30.

After the teams traded baskets early, Jackson Center pulled ahead 16-12 by the end of the first quarter. Neither squad made a field goal through the first half of the second, but the Flyers hit a couple of late shots to pull within 18-17 at halftime.

But after not making a field goal in the second quarter, the Tigers pulled ahead 30-23 by the end of the third quarter, then used a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth to seal the win.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center (14-1) with 14 points, 10 of which came in the fourth. Grant Elchert scored 12 and Nolan Fark scored 10.

The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in this week’s AP state D-IV poll, while the Flyers (10-3) are ranked No. 8. Russia (15-1), which did not play Saturday, is ranked No. 4.

Fort Loramie 63, Houston 31

Fort Loramie, which received votes in this week’s AP state D-IV poll but was not ranked, earned a lopsided Shelby County Athletic League win in a makeup game on Saturday in Houston.

Fort Loramie led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter, 37-16 at halftime and 53-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (12-3, 5-3 SCAL) with 20 points while Ryan Hoelscher scored 11 and Logan Eilerman scored nine.

Jeff Leist led Houston (2-12, 2-6) with eight points.

New Bremen 47, Botkins 45

David Homan hit a game-winner to hand the Trojans a loss in a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

The Trojans led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, 23-19 at halftime and 34-31 at the end of the third quarter before New Bremen finished with a 16-11 scoring edge in the fourth.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins (8-7) with 23 points while Jordan Herzog scored eight.

Anna 44, West Liberty-Salem 36

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Saturday in West Liberty.

The Tigers led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, but Anna used a 13-10 advantage in the second to pull within 18-17 at halftime. The Rockets outscored West Liberty-Salem 16-13 in the third and 11-5 in the fourth.

Mason Carey led Anna (6-10) with 16 points and six rebounds. Trey Heitkamp scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 66, Xenia 33

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney.

Sidney led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, 35-20 at halftime and 52-24 at the end of the third quarter.

Larkyn Vordemark led Sidney (13-4, 13-0 MVL Valley Division) with 15 points. Allie Stockton scored 12 and Regan Clark and Kelis McNeal each scored 11.

Fort Loramie 48, Lima Bath 36

The Redskins, which are ranked No. 2 in the AP’s state D-IV girls poll for the second consecutive week, pulled away late in the fourth quarter to earn a nonconference victory on Saturday in Lima.

Fort Loramie led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter. The teams traded baskets until Elena Oliver hit a 3 with a few seconds left to pull the Wildkittens within 18-17 at halftime.

Bath continued its run at the start of the third quarter by scoring the first six points to take a 23-18 lead. Carissa Meyer hit a 3 on the next possession to cut the gap to two points quickly, and the Redskins quickly retook the lead and led 33-30 heading into the fourth. The Redskins pulled away late at the free-throw line and finished the fourth with a 15-6 advantage.

Victoria Mecsher led Fort Loramie (16-1) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Skyler Albers and Meyer each scored nine points. Avery Brandewie had eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Botkins 61, Houston 47

The Trojans won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Houston.

The teams were tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Botkins used a 14-7 advantage in the second to take a 22-15 halftime lead. Houston outscored the Trojans 18-16 in the third to pull with 38-33, but Botkins secured the win with a 23-15 scoring edge in the fourth.

Camdyn Paul led Botkins (11-7, 7-3) with 19 points and had four steals. Delana Pitts scored 18 points and had six rebounds and eight steals. Lydia Dietz scored 12 points.

Taylor Maxwell and Olivia Burks each scored 14 points for Houston (6-11, 2-8).

Russia 46, Anna 30

The Raiders won an SCAL game on Saturday in Russia.

Russia led 9-2 at the end of the first quarter, 18-8 at halftime and 32-18 the end of the third quarter.

Cece Borchers led Russia (15-4, 8-2) with 11 points and had four rebounds and four assists. Kate Sherman scored 10 points and had nine rebounds and Roni Poling scored 10 points and had three rebounds.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (10-7, 5-6) with nine points.

Russia shot 15 for 41 (37 percent) from the floor and 11 for 12 from the free-throw line while Anna shot 12 for 38 (32 percent) from the floor and 4 for 9 (44 percent) from the free-throw line. The Raiders had a 29-15 rebounding edge.

St. Henry 48, Jackson Center 39

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in St. Henry.

Presley Reese led Jackson Center (8-11) with 18 points while McKinley Reichert scored 15.

Covington 44, Lehman Catholic 17

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday in Covington.

The Buccaneers led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, 20-8 at halftime and 33-12 at the end of the third quarter.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman (3-14, 1-11 TRC) with six points.

Miami East 50, Riverside 20

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Saturday in De Graff.

The Vikings led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, 24-7 at halftime and 36-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Kaylee Fulkerson and Avery Perk each scored four points for Riverside (5-12, 2-9). Perk had seven rebounds.

Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese shoots as Marion Locals’ Jack Knapke defends at Jackson Center on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_4639.jpg Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese shoots as Marion Locals’ Jack Knapke defends at Jackson Center on Saturday. Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour reaches to tip the ball away from Marion Local’s Tate Hess at Jackson Center on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_4690.jpg Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour reaches to tip the ball away from Marion Local’s Tate Hess at Jackson Center on Saturday. Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour shoots as Marion Local’s Jack Knapke defends during a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center. Mullenhour scored 14 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_4711.jpg Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour shoots as Marion Local’s Jack Knapke defends during a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center. Mullenhour scored 14 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Reed Platfoot looks to get around Marion Local’s Tate Hess at Jackson Center on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_4752.jpg Jackson Center’s Reed Platfoot looks to get around Marion Local’s Tate Hess at Jackson Center on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese passes to Nolan Fark while playing Marion Local at Jackson Center on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_4899.jpg Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese passes to Nolan Fark while playing Marion Local at Jackson Center on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark shoots as Marion Local’s Tate Hess at Jackson Center on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_4953.jpg Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark shoots as Marion Local’s Tate Hess at Jackson Center on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour shoots over Marion Local’s Austin Niekamp at Jackson Center on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_4984.jpg Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour shoots over Marion Local’s Austin Niekamp at Jackson Center on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Lucas Heitkamp, center, reaches for the rebound with along with Marion Local’s Tate Hess, far left, and Brandon Eyink during a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_4991.jpg Jackson Center’s Lucas Heitkamp, center, reaches for the rebound with along with Marion Local’s Tate Hess, far left, and Brandon Eyink during a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Lucas Heitkamp looks to pass from the ground after beating Marion Local’s Tate Hess to a loose ball at Jackson Center on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5004.jpg Jackson Center’s Lucas Heitkamp looks to pass from the ground after beating Marion Local’s Tate Hess to a loose ball at Jackson Center on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Grant Elchert shoots against Marion Local at Jackson Center on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5025.jpg Jackson Center’s Grant Elchert shoots against Marion Local at Jackson Center on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark drives past Marion Local’s Mitchell Ranly during a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center. Fark scored 10 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_4947.jpg Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark drives past Marion Local’s Mitchell Ranly during a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center. Fark scored 10 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie crushes Houston, Botkins loses to New Bremen at buzzer

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]