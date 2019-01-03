Two arrested on cruelty to animal charges

SIDNEY — Two Sidney residents were arrested and charged with cruelty to animal charges after 13 feeder calves were found dead and many other farm animals were not fed or properly cared for.

According to a press release from Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, deputies responded to a report received on Jan. 1, at 3 p.m., of deceased cattle and poultry at 2200 State Route 47 East. The responding deputy called Deputies Kelli Ward and Cody Ferguson to the scene to check the conditions of the various animals. It was found the property had 21 feeder calves that had not been fed or properly taken care of at the time. Thirteen deceased feeder calves were also found on the property, along with various other livestock not being taken care of, the release said.

The 21 calves were removed from the property and taken to a different location where they will be housed and taken care of until the case is resolved.

The owners of the property and the livestock are Tandy Schaffer, 41, and Bradley Young, 43. After the investigation, both Schaffer and Young were charged with cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Schaffer and Young are scheduled to appear in Sidney Municipal Court on Jan. 14, 2019.

Schaffer https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_tschaffer-1.jpeg Schaffer