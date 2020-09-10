15 new COVID-19 cases reported

SIDNEY – The number of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County continues to grow.

During its Thursday update on Facebook, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 15 new cases. This brings the county’s total to 487.

The cases involve a girl in the 10-19 age range, four women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, four women and one man in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and one man in his 80s.

As of Thursday, 354 Shelby County residents have recovered, 128 have not recovered and five people — a woman in her 50s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s — have died. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 254 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 52 cases, Botkins (45306) 19 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 39 cases, Houston (45333) 17 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 20 cases, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) 10 cases, Minster (45865) 18 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 10 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) three cases and Russia (45363) 40 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 524 total cases in the county with 468 confirmed and 56 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 44.

A total of 319 women have tested positive while 205 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 363. There are 153 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The 513th case is a 60-year-old woman being treated at a local hospital, the 514th case is a 33-year-old woman, the 515th case is a 67-year-old woman, the 516th case is 74-year-old man, the 517th case is a 57-year-old woman, the 518th case is a 54-year-old woman, the 519th case is a 63-year-old woman, the 520th case is 51-year-old woman, the 521st case is a 23-year-old woman, the 522nd case is a 57-year-old woman, the 523rd case is a 49-year-old man, and the 524th case is an 83-year-old woman. Unless noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 11 people in the 0-10 age range, 51 in the 10-20 age range, 72 in the 20-30 age range, 72 in the 30-40 age range, 65 in the 40-50 age range, 91 in the 50-60 age range, 67 in the 60-70 age range, 39 in the 70-80 age range, 39 in the 80-90 age range, 16 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 217 cases in St. Marys, 128 cases in Wapakoneta, 68 cases in Minster, 58 cases in New Bremen, 25 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, six cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,198 positive cases with 25 new cases. Miami County has had 120 total hospitalizations and 47 deaths. There are 952 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 689 positive cases with 70 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. There have been 36 deaths, and 579 people have recovered. There are 67 active cases with four new cases reported Thursday.

Logan County has had 268 total cases of COVID-19. There are four current hospitalizations. There are 211 recovered cases and 54 active cases. Three people have died in the county.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 134,086 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,164 have been hospitalized with 3,070 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,354 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 112,140 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.