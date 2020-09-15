COVD-19 cases top 530 in Shelby County

SIDNEY —More cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Shelby County since the pandemic began.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s post on Facebook Tuesday morning, 12 new cases have been reported, bringing the county’s total to 534 cases.

Those reported Tuesday include a boy in the 0-9 age group; a boy in the 10-19 age group; a woman in her20s; a woman in her 30s a woman and a man in their 40s; a woman in her 50s; three women in their 60s; one man in his 70s; and one man in his 80s.

Eight people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 50s; one man in his 70s; two men and two women in their 80s; and two men in their 90s.

As of Tuesday, 385 Shelby County residents have recovered, 141 have not recovered. Currently, two Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 278 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 53 cases, Botkins (45306) 21 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 42 cases, Houston (45333) 18 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 22 cases, New Bremen (45869) one case, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) 11 cases, Minster (45865) 19 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) three cases and Russia (45363) 49 cases.

The high number of cases in Russia, said Shannon Nagel, Health department public health nurse, has been traced to a wedding in the small village.

“Currently the Sidney-Shelby County Health department and Ohio Department of Health is completing contact tracing for COVID-19 on individuals that attended a wedding in the community of Russia, a local nursing home and several restaurants in Shelby County, said Nagel.

The local health department where the person residents who has tested positive for the virus completes the contact tracing and reporting, said Nagel.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 557 total cases in the county with 499 confirmed and 58 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 50.

A total of 343 women have tested positive while 214 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 401. There are 148 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The new cases to report are: 552nd case is a 55-year-old man; the 553rd case is an 82-year-old woman that is hospitalized; the 554th case is a 48-year-old woman; the 555th case is a 30-year-old woman; the 556th case is a 18-year-old man; the 557th case is an 82-year-old woman. Unless otherwise noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 12 people in the 0-10 age range, 55 in the 10-20 age range, 74 in the 20-30 age range, 77 in the 30-40 age range, 68 in the 40-50 age range, 96 in the 50-60 age range, 69 in the 60-70 age range, 43 in the 70-80 age range, 44 in the 80-90 age range, 17 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 225 cases in St. Marys, 141 cases in Wapakoneta, 73 cases in Minster, 64 cases in New Bremen, 26 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, six cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,275 positive cases with 16 new cases. Miami County has had 124 total hospitalizations and 48 deaths. There are 994 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 739 positive cases with 72 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. There have been 36 deaths, and 616 people have recovered. There are 80 active cases with three new cases reported Tuesday.

Logan County is reporting 276 cases with 190 of the cases confirmed and 86 probable COVID-19cases. A total of 217 people have recovered and there are 56 active cases. There are four current hospitalizations and three county deaths.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 139,485 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,481 have been hospitalized with 3,111 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,506 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 117,130 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.