Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Amos Memorial Public Library exhibits artwork by Cliff Adams through July. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Racing around Town: The Soap Box Derby” through July 29, Mondays, 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesdays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sept. 16. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Annie” through Aug. 19. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

FRIDAY

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “The Princess Bride” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Sidney Civic Band performs music from Britain in a concert on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney at 7 p.m. Free. Take lawn chairs.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Knights of Columbus No. 659, 1300 N. Fourth St., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children under 12.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts a sing-along of Disney songs for all ages at 10:15 a.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a movie for children in kindergarten and older at 10:15 a.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney hosts a pool party for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade at the Sidney Municipal Pool from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets required. 492-8354.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, hosts Trivia Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admission includes exhibit entry. Tickets: $10 members; $20 nonmembers. 937-223-4278.

SATURDAY

• Covington Outreach Association hosts its 11th annual 5K walk/run at 8 a.m. beginning at the Stillwater Community Church, 7900 W. Sugar Grove, Covington. Registration at 7 a.m. Fee: $20. Advance registration at covingtonoutreach.org. 937-473-2415.

• Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 Hardin Road, Piqua, presents “History Alive at the Johnston Farm,” today and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. Re-enactors, demonstrations, canal boat rides, activities. Admission: $9 adults, $4 children 6-12, members free. 937-773-2522.

• WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, offers biplane rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday. Rides last 12 minutes. Fee: $100 per person. 937-335-9226.

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 10:30 p.m. in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6; survival kits: $5 at www.ticketcenterstage.com and at the door.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Sidney Alive hosts BBQfest on the courtsquare from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Darke County Parks presents a historian who will discuss the Anthony Wayne Peace Council House, which will be open in the Prairie Ridge Meadow Park, along North Broadway north of the bridge in Greenville, from 1 to 4 p.m. Free. 937-548-0165.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, offers an Arventures program for families, “Clay Portraiture,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $10 family of four members; $15 family of four nonmembers; $2 each additional child. 937-223-4278.

• Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star host St. Maria’s Community Farm, a produce stand to benefit the poor, at the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Route 127 in North Star. Gardeners can donate produce and baked goods. The public can purchase produce and baked goods for donations. Open from 9 a.m. to noon. Benefits St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

• Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, hosts a car and motorcycle show from noon to 3 p.m. Vehicle registrations begin at 10 a.m. Music, food, door prizes, 50/50 drawing. $10 per vehicle. 937-570-2630.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts View from the Vista, birdwatching, from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series presents Walt Schmitmeyer and the Moonlighters in concert in the Crown Pavilion in New Bremen at 6:3o p.m. Free. Take lawn chairs.

• Troy Civic Band and Eaton Community Band present “Around the World in 60 Minutes,” a concert, at 7:30 p.m. in Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Free.

MONDAY

• Today is the deadline to register children in grades kindergarten through fifth for “Where the Wild Things Live,” an overnight program at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, scheduled for 7 p.m., July 20, to 9 a.m., July 21. Fee: $25 members, $30 nonmembers. 937-698-6493.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a drop-in craft, design an album cover, for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

• Today is the deadline to register to attend a talk by Jason Johnston of BOGG Ministries scheduled for July 19 at 1 p.m. in the Piqua YWCA, 412 N. Wayne St., Piqua. Tickets: $9 members, $10 nonmembers at 937-773-6626.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Stories in the Park in Paris Street Park in Minster for all ages at 10 a.m.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents an Armstrong Air and Space Museum program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade at 11 a.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

• Amos Memorial Public Library presents Mother Goose Time for children 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m. and stories in the Park for children in prekindergarten through third grade at 11 a.m., both at Deam Park, 2100 N. Main Ave. and a talk and book signing by author D.R. Vervalin at the library, 230 E. North St., at 1 p.m. Free.

• Miss Summer Moon Scholarship Pageant runs from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Wapakoneta High School, 1 Redskin Trail, Wapakoneta.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a sleepover for stuffed animals from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m., July 21. Drop off animals at the library anytime today before 6:30 p.m. Pick them up, July 21, at story time.

JULY 19

• Darke County Parks presents a program,”Succession Planting,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Advance registration required at 937-548-0165. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m.

• Summer Moon Festival opens at 4 p.m. in Wapakoneta and runs through Sunday. Entertainment, food, contests, zip line down Auglaize Street, children’s activities, car show, canoe races.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Teen Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; presents The Art of Picture Books for children in grades three through five at 3 p.m. and screens a movie for children in grades prekindergarten through fifth at 5:30 p.m. Free.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a Curatorial Conversation talk by Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits Tour,” at 6 p.m. Tickets: $5 members, $15 nonmembers in advance at 937-223-4278; $17 for all at the door.

• Partners in Hope hosts its fourth annual Community Picnic at 5:30 p.m. in the Troy City Park Shelter No. 6, just off Riverside Drive, Troy. Dinner, games, entertainment, face-painting, Ident-A-Kid. Free. 937-335-0448.

• Versailles Towne and Country Players presents “Oliver” today and July 20 at 7:30 p.m., July 21 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 2 p.m. in the Versailles Performing Arts Center, 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Tickets: $12 at www.towneandcountryplayers.com.

• IUTIS hosts its annual ice cream social at 5:30 p.m. in the Harmon Park, 870 St. Marys Ave. Food, ball games, dunking machine, children’s activities. Ice cream and cake tickets: 50 cents from IUTIS players and at the gate.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

