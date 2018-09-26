Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Clue, the Musical” through Oct. 28. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park at 10542 E. state Route 73, Waynesville. Food, entertainment, costumes, games, crafts. Admission: $23 adults, $9.50 children 5 to 12. 888-695-0888.

• Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, exhibits the Ohio History Connection and National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center’s traveling exhibit, “Freed Will: The Randolph Freedpeople from Slavery to Settlement, through Nov. 1. 973-773-6753.

• David Owsley Museum of Art at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, exhibits work by Edward Gorey, “Gorey’s Worlds,” which through Dec. 21. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Admission free. 765-285-5242.

• Sidney Baptist Church, 1322 E. Court St., screens the True Woman 2018 Simulcast today through Saturday. Times vary. Advance registration required at tchamberlin6@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents Yevgeny Kutik, violinist, in concert with the orchestra at 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $9-$65 at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, presents a talk by former astronaut Terry J. Hart, “100 Years of Aerospace Engineering,” at 10 a.m. Free. 937-255-3286.

• Troy Civic Theatre presents “Next to Normal” in the Barn in the Park, along Adams Street in Troy, today and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets: $16 at 937-339-7700.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Legoland Discovery Center columbus, 165 Easton Town Center, Columbus, celebrates its grand opening at 10 a.m.

• New Bremen Pumpkinfest runs today from 4 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. in downtown New Bremen. Food, entertainment, beer, pony rides, children’s activities, bike ride, contests, raffle.

SATURDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Prairie Days today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. in Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Exhibits, demonstrations, food, horse-drawn wagon rides. Free. 937-548-0165.

• Count Your Blessings Alpacas, 680 Doorley Road, hosts Alpaca Farm Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pet and feed alpacas, demonstrations, hay ride, alpaca obstacle course, food, entertainment. Free.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

MONDAY

• Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, presents a talk and book signing by author John Crusey in Room 456 at 7 p.m. Free.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a performance by comedian Jef Dunham, scheduled for Jan. 13, 2019, in the BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• New Bremen Public Library offers an after-school snack and a game from 3 to 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Shelby County Community Service Council, 105.5 TAM FM radio and the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County present the third annual Community Connections Expo at the center, 304 S. West Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Human services information, door prizes. 498-7447.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time at 10:30 a.m., Lego Club for children in kindergarten and older at 3:30 p.m. and Lego Robotics club for children in grades three through seven at 4:3o p.m. Advance registration required for Lego Club at 419-628-2925.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

• Wittenberg University, 200 W. Ward St., Springfield, presents the Allen J. Koppenhaver Literary Ledcture by author Hillary Jordan at 7:30 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium. Free. 937-327-7363.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a Perler bead craft to children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Coffee and Crafts for adults at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

OCT. 4

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Geek OUt at the Library for children in grades four through 12 at 3:30 p.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers family story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m. and a book discussion of “The Dry” by Jane Harper at 6 p.m.

• Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank presents Jonathan Wolff in concert in the Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Cincinnati, at 7 p.m. Tickets: Seated: $40 in advance; $45 at the door. Standing: $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Advance tickets at www.wisesisterhoodlectureseries.org.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.