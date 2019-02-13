Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Still in Stitches,” art quilts of the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, through Sunday. Free. 937-339-0457.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton,exhibits “Emerging: The Biennial Art & Design Student Show” and “Counting Sheep” and “Bloated Elephant,” large-scale wall drawings by Andrew Dailey. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Feb. 28. Free. 937-224-3822.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Almost Heaven, Songs of John Denver” through Sunday. Evenings at 5:30 p.m., matinees at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima, exhibits “Deep Park,” photographs by Bruce Polin, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 28. Free. 565-242-7224.

• The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, exhibits “The Power of One,” an exhibit of art by children in kindergarten through third grade, through Feb. 28. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Coming to America,” an immigration display, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

FRIDAY

• Samaritan Works presents “Race to Escape,” escape room experiences at 2355 Wapakoneta Ave, today from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. $15 per person per room. Reservations encouraged at 937-638-4586.

• Today is the deadline to register for a YWCA Connections program, “Tips, Tricks and Cell Phone Safety,” by Brad Reed, scheduled for Tuesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the YWCA in Piqua. Fee: $9 members, $10 nonmembers, includes lunch. Register at 937-773-6626.

• Miami County Park District hosts a bird walk for the Great Backyard Bird County from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and a Date Night Series program, “Sweethearts Stroll,” for people 18 and older from 8 to 10 p.m., both in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Holy Angels Outreach Committee hosts Wrapped in God’s Love, a sewing opportunity to make clothing, rosaries and knitting projects for charity, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Sidney YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St. Take sewing machines and fabric if possible. 492-4364.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for a concert by The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, scheduled for Sept. 25 in the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for a concert by Eli Young Band with Mason Ramsey scheduled for July 13 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. today for a concert by the Righteous Brothers and the Temptations scheduled for July 25 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• The Ohio Statehouse presents the Voices of BGSU, a cappella music, at noon in the Museum Gallery of the statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus. Free.

SATURDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for Wild Art, a workshop for people 13 and older in which to paint a portrait of a fox in a forest, scheduled for Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Fee: $35. 937-698-6493.

• Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, presents Rick Springfield in concert with Stranger at 8 p.m. Tickets: $32-$44 at www.hobartarena.com.

• Miami County Park District hosts a bird walk for the Great Backyard Bird County from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 state Route 185, Covington, and Preschool in the Park at 10:30 a.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

SUNDAY

• WACO Historical Society presents a talk by Nick Engler, “Politically Incorrect: The Real Story of How DaytonLost the Wright Brothers’ Bicycle Shop,” at the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, at 7 p.m. Free. 937-335-9226.

• Today is the deadline to register children in kindergarten through sixth grade for President’s Day Camp scheduled for Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA in Piqua and Troy. games and roller skating. Fee: $20 members, $26 nonmembers. Register at 937-773-9622.

• Miami County Park District hoss a dog social, “Valentine Dog Lovers,” from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

MONDAY

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for “The Book of Mormon,” scheduled to run at the Schuster Center in Dayton, May 21-26. Tickets at www.ticketcenterstage.com and 888-228-3630.

• New Bremen Public Library offers Lynda/Hoopla Training for Beginners at 10:30 a.m. and Move & Groove, a fitness program for children led by the YMCA at 6:30 p.m. Register for either at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers Lynda/Hoopla Training for Beginners at 5 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers Lynda/Hoopla Training for Beginners at 1:30 p.m. and teh YA Gook Club for children in sixth through eighth grade at 6:30 p.m. Book discussion and pizza. Advance registration required for either at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. and a family craft available all day. Advance registration required for craft at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts an escape room at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

• Shelby County Master Gardeners presents a talk, “Oh Say Can You Seed?,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room of Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Free. 492-5133.

• We’ve Known Rivers presents a living history performance, “Henry ‘Box’ Brown,” portrayed by Rory Rennick, at noon in the atrium of the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Game Adventures from 3 to 4 p.m. Games, cocoa and snacks.

FEB. 21

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., the Mad Scientists Club at 3:30 p.m. and a Pinterest craft at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for Pinterest at 419-629-2158.

• Darke County Parks presents a talk, “On the Trail: Weather by the Sky,” about weather prediction, at 6:30 p.m., in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Free, but advance registration required at 937-548-0165.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers an adult craft at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Wapakoneta Sertoma Club hsots its 44th annual Chili Day in the Knights of Columbus hall, 614 Dixie Highway, Wapakoneta, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets: $8 for people 5 and older; children 4 and under, free. Tickets and information at 419-738-9365.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

