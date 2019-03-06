Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Coming to America,” an immigration display, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through April 14. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under. www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Human Race Theatre Company presents “Around the World in 80 Days” through March 17 in the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Times vary. Tickets: $19.50-$48 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Piqua Arts Council exhibits “Rockwell Reimagines” through April 19 in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Hours vary. 937-773-6753.

• Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton, presents “Our Mother’s Brief Affair” through March 17. Times vary. Tickets: $13-$20 at daytontheatreguild.org.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., exhibits paintings by Lori Stallings through March 31. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 492-8354.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “On Your Feet” through Sunday in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $24-$99 at ticketcenterstage.com.

FRIDAY

• New Albany Symphony Orchestra and the New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre present “Sleeping Beauty” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. and a sensory-friendly performance Sunday at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany. Tickets: $26-$27 plus fees at www.ticketmaster.com for regular performances, $8 at the door for sensory-friendly performance.

• St. Mary Catholic Church hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Piqua Catholic School, 503 W. North St., Piqua. Meals: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 children 12 and under; $7 carry-outs.

• A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. route 36, Conover, offers a line dancing class for all ages at 7 p.m. Fee: $5 adults, children 11 and under free. 937-368-3700.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with Samantha Fish, scheduled for June 14 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Miami County Park District hosts a family nature group program for children up to 6 and their parents at 10 a.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy, and a souper walk, a hike and a cup of soup, from 8 to 10 p.m. in the Garbry Big Wood Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Take a canned food item to souper walk to donate to food pantry. Advance registration required for either at miamicountyparks.com.

SATURDAY

• Kiwanis Club of Piqua hosts its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Upper Valey Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua. Tickets: $7 adults, $3 children 12 and under. 937-418-5020.

• Miami County YMCA Piqua branch, 223 E. High St., Piqua, hosts Saturday Night Live for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, pizza. Fee: $10 members; $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-773-9622.

• Miami County Park District offers a Sketching Nature class from 10 a.m. to noon in the Lost Creeek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Fee: $7 with sketch pad, $2 without. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Fort Loramie American Legion, 31 N. Main St., Fort Loramie, hosts a chicken fry at 5 p.m. Melas: $7.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a princess party for girls 5 through first grade at 10:30 a.m. Wear princess attire. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

• Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, presents a a talk, “Rain Gardens: Pretty with a Purpose,” by Linda Raterman, at 2 p.m. Advance registration required at 937-773-6753.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, hosts Artventures for families from 1 to 3 p.m. Art-based crafts. Fee: $10 per family of four members; $15 per family of four nonmembers; $2 each additional child. 937-223-4287.

• Gateway Arts Council presents “Chocolate Milk por Favor” at 7 p.m. in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave. Tickets: $6 adults; $4 children at 498-2787 and at the door.

• Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation hosts the ’80s Prom and Dance Party from 7:30 p.m. to midnight in Rolling Hills, 105 E. Russell Road. Admission: $20 at 80spromforpets.bpt.me and at the door.

SUNDAY

• Houston Community Association hosts its 15th annual Homemade Chicken-n-Noodle/Beef-n-Noodle dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. Meals for donations.

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Principal String Quartet presents “String Quartet Gems” at 3 p.m. in the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Drive N., Dayton. Tickets: $22 adults; $14 students, at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts REACH-Out, an open house, from 2 to 5 p.m. Mayor’s proclamation, exhibit of “Journeys: The Work of Willis ‘Bing’ Davis & Tess Little,” entertainment, refreshments. Free. 937-224-3822.

• Lock One Community Arts presents River City Brass in concert at 3 p.m. in the New Bremen High School, 901 E. Monroe St., New Bremen. Tickets: $30 adults, $10 students. 567-356-2048.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers technology help from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and hosts After School at the Library for all ages at 3 p.m. Advance registration required for tech help at 419-629-2158.

• Today is the deadline to register for a luncheon and talk by Mary Frances Rodriguez, “History of Rug Weaving,” scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua. Talk is free. Lunch is $7. 937-773-6626.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts maker Monday, crafts for children in fourth grade and older, at 3 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts family night, with a craft, from 4 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Seniormark LLC, 2551 Michigan St., hosts a “Life after Work” workshop, “401(k) Planning,” at 5:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 492-8800. Free.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., a classic movie for adults at 1 p.m. and readers theater for children in kindergarten through third grade at 3:30 p.m.

• Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum presents a talk, “Women of Woodland,” at noon in the Village at the Greene, 4381 Tonawanda Trail, Dayton. Free. 937-675-6344.

WEDNESDAY

• Wittenberg University presents the William A. Kinnison Endowed Lecture n History, “Sacagawea’s Capture and the History of the Early West, by Elizabeth Fenn, at 7:30 p.m., in the Bayley Auditorium on campus at 200 W. Ward St., Springfield. Free. 937-327-7363.

MARCH 14

• Seniormark LLC hosts a “Life after Work” workshop, “Medicare Planning,” in the Vandalia Branch Library, 330 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia, 5:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 492-8800. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts family story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m., Lego Builders Club for all ages at 3 p.m.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents Classic Jazz Stompers in concert at 5:30 p.m. Members free; nonmembers, $8. 927-223-4287.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

