Community calendar

MARCH 14

• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers offer free tax preparation by appointment at the Sidney/Shelby County Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 492-5266.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Families of Addicts meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Salvation Army, 419 N. Buckeye Ave. 937-570-0118.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753.

MARCH 15

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 16

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers offer free tax preparation by appointment at the Amos Memorial Public Library, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 492-8354.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 18

• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon in the American Legion hall, 1265 Fourth St.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 19

• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers offer free tax preparation by appointment at the Sidney/Shelby County Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 492-5266.

• Wilson Home Health Care & Hospice hosts an adult grief support group at 5:30 p.m. in its offices at 1081 Fairington Drive.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 20

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets at 1 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit meeting notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

