Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Coming to America,” an immigration display, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through April 14. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under. www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Human Race Theatre Company presents “Around the World in 80 Days” through Sunday in the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Times vary. Tickets: $19.50-$48 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Piqua Arts Council exhibits “Rockwell Reimagines” through April 19 in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Hours vary. 937-773-6753.

• Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton, presents “Our Mother’s Brief Affair” through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $13-$20 at daytontheatreguild.org.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., exhibits paintings by Lori Stallings through March 31. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 492-8354.

FRIDAY

• Today is the deadline to register at a reduced rate for the sixth annual Holmes, Doyle & Friends conference of Sherlock Holmes fans, scheduled for March 29 and 30 in Englewood. Fee through today: $60 plus $20 for optional banquet at www.agratreasurers.net; online registration after today: $65 plus $20 banquet fee; registration at the door: $80 without banquet.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, offers a line dancing class for all ages at 7 p.m. Fee: $15 adults; children 11 and under free.

• St. Mary Church hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Piqua Catholic School, 503 S. North St., Piqua. Meals: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 children 12 and under, $7 carry-out.

• Miami County Park District hosts a Date Night Series program for people 18 and older, “Love Birds,” at 7:45 p.m. in the Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Fee: $5. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children 11 and under. 492-9431.

• Today at 2 p.m. is to register for the National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration, scheduled for March 25 in the Veterans Services Center, 1265 N. Fourth Ave. Free for veterans and spouses, $8 for all others. Includes dinner. 937-498-7828.

• Landings of Sidney, 1150 W. Russell Road, hosts bingo from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Advance registration required at 498-1818.

• Anna High School Drama Club presents “Footloose” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school, 1 McRill Way, Anna. Tickets: $8 at seatyourself.biz/anna.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., hosts a reception to open its Spring Fling exhibit at 6 p.m. The exhibit continues Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 12. Free. 498-2787.

• McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Festival runs today from 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Patrick’s Pub and Sacred Heart Parish Activity Center in McCartyville. Queen crowning, live entertainment, Irish jog. Parade at 1:30 p.m., Saturday. Free.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. for a concert by Big head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket scheduled for June 12 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by the Allman Betts Band with The Why Store scheduled for Aug. 30 at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3025 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts Saturday Night Live for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, bounce house, pizza, movie. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• Botkins Music Boosters host a chicken dinner from 3:30 to 7 p.m., at Botkins Local Schools. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $10.

• Jackson Pharmacy and Wellness Center, 101B E. Pike St., Jackson Center, celebrates its fifth anniversary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by hosting Ohio Northern University pharmacy students who will provide free health screenings for cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and osteoporosis. Must fast for 12 hours before cholesterol screening.

• Jeff Davis performs in concert in the IUTIS Club hall, 2329 Wapakoneta Ave., at 7 p.m. Country, Elvis, rock and roll. Tickets: $10 at the door. 567-204-1378.

• Ohio Department of Asministrative Services hosts a miscellaneous property auction at 9 a.m. in the General Services Division warehouse, 4200 Surface Road, Columbus. ohio.gov/surplus.

• Miami County Park District hosts Preschool in the Park at 10:30 a.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy, and a bird walk, “Woodcock Walk,” at 7:45 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, hosts an End of Winter Bird Walk at 9 a.m. 937-228-3221.

• Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, presents a gardening talk, “If You Plant It, They Will Come,” by Chris Kline. Advance registration required at 937-773-6753.

• Sock and Buskin Players presents “Fairy Tale Misfits” today and Sunday at 2 and 6 p.m. in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave. Tickets: $15 at the door.

SUNDAY

• Miami County Park District hosts a dog social, “Just Walking the Dog,” from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Advance registration at miamicountyparks.com.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers tech help from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and hosts After School at the Library for all ages at 3 p.m. Advance registration required for tech help at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers tech help from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 3 to 4 p.m. Advance registration required for tech help at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers tech help from 5 to 7 p.m. and hosts the YA Book Club for children in sixth through eighth grades at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for either at 419-628-2925.

• Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 W. Cisco Road, presents a talk, “Living Well with Parkinson’s: Tips for Success,” at 10 a.m. Free. Advance registration required at 497-6543.

TUESDAY

• Miami County Liberty Group hosts a public meeting, “Criminal Justice Reform — Follow-up to State Issue 1,” in the Conconrd Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy, at 7 p.m. Panel discussion with elected officials. Free.

• Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, hosts an open house for prospective students from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a reception to open an art exhibit, “Portals,” by Greg Clem and release a publication, “Excursions: A Literary and Photography Journal,” at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for open house at 937-778-8600.

• YWCA of Piqua starts a four-week, twice-per-week walking program for YWCA women members, “YW Wild Walking Women,” at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, East state Route 36, Piqua, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. Fee: $30 membership; $5 walking program. Advance registration required. 937-773-6626.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Independent Crafters, for teens and tweens, at 3 p.m. and offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for crafts at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Shelby County Master Gardeners present a Spring Gardening Series talk, “What’s All the Dirt?,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Free. 937-492-5133.

WEDNESDAY

• Maria Stein American Legion Auxiliary hosts a garage sale today and March 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 22 from 9 a.m. to noon in the legion hall, 8140 state Route 119, Maria Stein. 419-925-4712.

• Christian Academy Schools, 2151 Russell Road, hosts Welcome Wednesday for prospective students and their parents, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Today is the deadline for businesses and organizations to register teams for the Salvation Army’s Dive, Dip, Duck and Dodge dodgeball tournament scheduled for March 23. Fee: $15 per person. Register at 937-244-5262.

MARCH 21

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents a spring equinox talk, “Good Garden Bugs” by Mary Griffith, and art exhibit at 7 p.m. Admission: $5 members; $10 nonmembers. 937-698-6493.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., a Pinterest party at 1 and 6:30 p.m. an the Mad Scientists Club at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required for Pinterest at 419-629-2158.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents a talk by Dr. Roy E. Finkenbine about the underground railroad at 1 p.m. Free. 492-8354.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Game Adventures at 3 p.m. and an adult craft at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-753-2724.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a Curatorial Conversation, “Asian Loan Spotlights,” at 6 p.m. Admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under. 937-223-4278.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

