Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Riverside Art Center and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum present “Luna Inspirations: Tributes to the First on the Moon,” artwork given to Neil Armstrong and his family from all over the world, at the art center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, through May 27. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 419-738-2352.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” through June 9. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under.www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Dayton Art Institute will also exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through August 25.

• Dayton Art Institute debuts focus exhibition, “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” through June 23. Honors life and work of Dorothy Irene Height, author and icon of civil rights.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library to host family story time each Thursday morning in May, beginning at 10:30. Kids, ages birth through kindergarten, with a caregiver, are welcome. No charge.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts an exhibit, “There, There,” works by John Dickinson and Shona MacDonald, until June 15. 937-224-3822.

• Piqua Arts Council will be hosting a Model Train and Train Artwork Exhibition through May 24. The exhibition will take place at 509 N. Main St., in the Schmidlapp Free School Library building. 937-773-9630.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, will exhibit a spring art gallery through June 16, featuring the art of Kate Huser Santucci. All proceeds from the sale of Santucci’s artwork will support the development of Brukner’s Pollinator Garden. Admission to Brukner is $2.50 per person (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

FRIDAY

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 W. South Ave., will host a spring dance, from 7 to 10 p.m. Entry fee at the door is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Open to the public. Will include the music of Bill Corfield, snacks, beverages, gifts, door prizes, and 50/50 raffle.

• The 30th annual Buckeye Farm Antiques Show will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave., from 8 a.m. until dark. Www.buckeyefarmantiques.com.

SATURDAY

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market opening day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon, downtown Sidney. The market will be open each Saturday through Oct. 12.

• Buckeye Shoot Out Bracket Pull will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave., beginning at 9 a.m.

TUESDAY

• Today is the deadline for adults to register to participate in Brukner Nature Center’s Stillwater River clean-up scheduled for May 31 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the river near Troy. 937-698-6493.

• Fort Loramie Historical Association Artifact Show will be held at the Fort Loramie Elementary School, 35 Elm St., from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Alumapalooza will begin at Airstream, 419 Pike St., Jackson Center. Event includes seminars, entertainment, door prizes, gifts, factory tours, a group meal or two, etc. $95 per person; kids 15 and under, free. Camping available; visit alumapalooza.com for camping fee and for more details.

• Jackson Center Community Days begins, lasting through June 2. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 200 years of Shelby County.” Pre-sale wristbands available, $30. Per day entry is $20 Friday, Saturday, Sunday. For more details, visit www.jacksoncenter.com.

• Stop by the Stallo Memorial Library, 196 E. Fourth St., Minster, through June 1, to use props to take an “outer-space selfie.” Available during library hours.

• Weekly space activities begin at Stallo Memorial Library; each week will bring a new challenge with the chance to win a Walmart gift card. Stop by during library hours to play.

MAY 30

• Brukner Nature Center will host a “kick-off to summer” event at Cold Stone Creamery, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy, from 6 to 9 p.m. Cold Stone Creamery will donate a percentage of all sales to Brukner. No flyer needed. BNC Wildlife Ambassador will be on-site from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Submit event notices to ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.

