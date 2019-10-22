Sidney BOE approves levy, salary resolutions

SIDNEY — Two resolutions — one to place an emergency levy on the March ballot, the other dealing with salary ranges for administrators — were approved by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education Monday night. However, board member Jason Schaffner voted no on both resolutions.

The first resolution declared it necessary for the BOE to place an emergency levy on the March 17, 2020, ballot in order to avoid operating in a deficit. The 10-year levy, if approved, would generate $3.5 million a year and the first collection of tax monies would be in 2021.

The second resolution adopted the salary range schedule for administrators and psychologists.

Schaffner said the two resolutions were related and thus he voted no on each one.

“I can’t support a levy if we’re not being fiscally responsible with our raises to administrators,” said Schaffner Tuesday morning. He questioned whether a salary of $105,000 per year wasn’t enough for a nonteaching position.

“If (community members) don’t think that’s enough salary, they need to call me,” he said. ”In the manufacturing world, the workers work seven days a week and make one half of that.”

Salaries, he said, are paid with taxpayer dollars.

“We have single moms, people on fixed incomes and senior citizens out there,” he said. “How can I ask them for money if we, as a school district, can’t find a way to curb our expenses.”

The salary ranges approved by the board were for 14 different administrative positions. Some of them, said Treasurer Mike Watkins, are not currently staffed. An example of the range of salary for the high school principal would be $108,000 to $119,000, while the director of curriculum range is $112,000 to $120,000. An elementary school principal’s salary range is between $88,000 to $100,000, and the communications coordinator’s salary range is $62,000 to $72,000.

The board also approved the construction of an access road between Russell Road at Sidney Alternative School building entrance to Northwood Intermediate School. The board is hoping the construction of the road will alleviate the traffic congestion at Northwood School during drop off and pick up of students.

The cost of the project will be $41,945,, with Dave Nagel Excavating receiving $15,700 for site work and Superior Seal Coating Cleaning receiving $35,345 for paving.

The city of Sidney, said Watkins, will be paying one-third of the cost of the project. The city will reimburse the school district when the project is complete.

“I’d like to thank the cooperation of the city in going in with us,” said Superintendent Bob Humble. “This has been talked about before but there was not an agreement. This will be a benefit to everyone.”

The meeting began with a more than 40 minute executive session to discuss compensation of an employee of the school district. No action was taken when they returned to regular session.

In other business, the board:

• Heard the first reading of revised/new policies for the district.

• Approved a resolution dealing with the addition at the maintenance building. The board had approved a resolution for the project at the September meeting. the statue for the project was misread/misinterpreted and Monday’s resolution rescinds the previous resolution and allows the project to continue.

• Approved the transfer of $200,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund and $25,000 from the general fund to the termination benefits fund. The board also transferred the class funds for the classes of 2019, 2018 and 2017 in the amount of $5,859.93 to the Class of 2020, $1,464.59; Class of 2021, $1,464.58; Class of 2022, $1,464.58; and Class of 2023, $1,464.58.

• Accepted low bids through the Educational Purchasing Cooperative and awarded contracts to Nickle’s Bakery, Reiter Dairy and Gordon Food Service for the 2019-20 school year. Board member Mandi Croft abstained from voting as her husband is employed by one of the companies.

• Approved lead teacher supplemental contracts for Laura Schwein and Tracy Bunger. They will be paid $600 each.

• Accepted the resignation of Marcia Vordemark, assistant cook, effective Sept. 23, 2019

• Hired substitute teachers Beth Spicer, Jane Thompson, Jodi Haerr, Shennon Boyer and Nathan Arling on one-year limited contract as needed. They will be paid $105 per day.

• Hired classified employees on a one-year limited contract. They include Brenda Jones, assistant cook, $11.49 per hour; Madge Brown, bus driver, $18.36 per hour; and William Deal, bus driver, $18.36 peer hour.

* Hired classified substitutes on a one-year limited contract. They include Marcia Vordemark, Timothy Hammer and Nicole Sarver, all aides, $12 per hour; Mary Hentrich, Melinda Copeland, Heidi Dukro and Yvonne Kinkle, all cooks, $10.34 per hour; Kaila Cotterman, Caleb Straman, Aaron Harris and Anthony Cardo, all custodians, $14.39 per hour; and Marcia Vordemark, secretary, $14.48 per hour.

• Hired Riley Barnes as a seasonal worker at $9.50 per hour.

• Heard a legislative report from Schaffner on pending bills in the House of Representatives and Senate. Humble commented on the bill that has been introduced stating school cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m.

“That’s going to create a lot of havoc,” he said. “It was introduced last week and it’s going to throw the athletic world into a tizzy.”

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

Schaffner votes on on both

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.