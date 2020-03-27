Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, March 30, at 10 a.m.

Items on the agenda include approving two poll workers at multi-polling places; poll workers pay for March 17; and Low Voltage/OVIS upgrades.

The meeting will be held via a conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upper Valley Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be meeting on Monday, March 30, 2020, to conduct the district’s regular board meeting. Consistent with the order and directives from the director of the Ohio Department of Health and governor related to COVID-19, and Am. Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually.

The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by telephone or electronically, using the following information:

• Call-in number: 1-312-626-6799,290605742# US]

• web link: https://zoom.us/j/290605742?pwd=cnl1L1RoMHJhUWlWTmVpbTh5SUJMZz09]

• Meeting ID: 290 605 742 Password: 123550]

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the board must notify Dr. Nancy Luce, superintendent, at 937-381-1465 or lucen@uppervalleycc.org no later than Monday, March 30, 2020, at noon.