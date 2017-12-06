Upper Valley Career Center holds Aspire Program graduation

PIQUA — Thirteen students from the Upper Valley Career Center Aspire Program (formerly known as ABLE) turned the dream of graduating into a reality on Nov. 30.

In attendance were Upper Valley Career Center and Aspire staff members, family, friends and guest speaker TJ Armstrong, Aspire program manager.

Scott Naill, Adult Division director, welcomed those in attendance and commended the graduates for their strong self-discipline and perseverance in achieving this milestone accomplishment.

Armstrong congratulated the graduates on their achievement and offered words of inspiration.

“I know how hard you have worked to get here today,” said Armstrong.

He went on to challenge the graduates to turn this achievement into the start of a pathway to lifelong success.

“Let this be the first step in your journey, set new goals, and continue your education.”

Armstrong and Naill awarded the diplomas.

The 2017 Aspire graduates are Susan Francis and Donna Murphy, of Greenville; Nathan Brown, of New Bremen; Robert Munoz, of Piqua; Bianca Battis, Martin Blair, Amanda Maldonado, David Mangen and Nicolas Morris, all of Sidney; Callie Hutton, of Tipp City; and Matthew Davidhizar, Danielle Jones and Jamie Longenecker, all of Troy.

Graduate Bianca Battis, of Sidney, receives her diploma from Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division Director Scott Naill.