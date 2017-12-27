Principal’s secretary to retire

RUSSIA — The resignation of Barb Cordonnier was accepted during the Russia Local School Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Cordonner, who is the principal’s secretary, is planning to retire July 31, 2018.

The board also passed motions to employ three substitutes, five sport coaches, and six volunteers.

Rick Gold was approved for hire as a long term substitute teacher during Jessica Pitsenbarger’s maternity leave, and Lauren Schulze was approved as a long term substitute during Jill Schweiterman’s maternity leave, both at a rate of $90 per day. Angela Petty was approved as a substitute custodian at a rate of $14.35 per hour on an as needed basis for the 2017-18 school year.

Dawn Luthman and Missy Seger were approved for hire as junior high track coaches at an annual salary of $1,333 each for the 2017-18 school year; Jamie Herron was approved as varsity assistant softball coach at an annual salary of $1,666 for the school year; Dennis Monnin was approved as junior varsity baseball coach at an annual salary of $1,666 for the school year; and Aaron Monnin was approved as assistant varsity baseball coach at an annual salary of $99 for the school year.

Jeff Simon, Scott Phlipot, and Jared Goubeaux were approved for hire as volunteer baseball coaches for the 2017-18 school year; Wes Goubeaux was approved as a volunteer coach for girls softball for the school year; Jayme Goubeaux was approved as a volunteer coach for high school girls basketball; and Kristi Borchers was approved as a volunteer coach for girls softball.

The board passed eight other motions, which are as follows:

• A motion passed to approve the membership to the Ohio School Board Association at an annual rate of $2,878 for the 2018 calendar year.

• A motion passed to approve the purchase of a 2017 72-passenger school bus through Cardinal Bus Sales, as bid through the SWEPC.

• A motion passed to update the Business Advisory Council Joint Resolution with the Midwest Regional ESC.

• A motion passed to accept a donation of $1,000 from Russia Wellness Foundation for scholarship purposes.

• A motion passed to accept a donation of $12,500 from the Thomas and Corrine Francis Family Foundation for scholarship purposes.

• A motion passed to accept a donation of $500 from the Doc and Hilda Francis Family Foundation to the Russia Cheer Fund.

• A motion passed to accept a donation of $250 from Dave and Ann Family Foundation for scholarship purposes.

• A motion passed to accept a donation of $800 from Custom Foam Products for the purchase of a soap box derby car.

In other news, Principal Brian Hogan reported on the current guidance position since the staff transition this school year.

Hogan said all is going very well and the students are well-informed of requirements and opportunities for their high school success and transition to college/work after graduation.

Hogan also reported a review of the third grade fall reading tests to the board. The scores were well above the state average for this testing period.

The board welcomed incoming board member Maria Hoehne, and entered into an executive session to discuss employment of personnel before adjourning the meeting.

The annual organizational meeting will be held on Jan. 10, 2018, at 7 p.m. in the media center. The regular board of education meeting will be held immediately following the organizational meeting.