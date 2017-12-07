Quincy native awarded OWU Theory-to-Practice Grant

DELAWARE — HannahJo Grimes, of Quincy, has been awarded a fall 2017 Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University. These grants support research, internship, service, and cultural-immersion opportunities throughout the world.

The Theory-to-Practice Grant awarded to Grimes supports a project titled, “Racism and Sectarianism: A Comparison Between America and Northern Ireland.” The project will be conducted in Northern Ireland for 12 days in May with staff members Lisa Ho and Charles Kellom, and five student peers.

Since fall 2009, more than 800 Ohio Wesleyan students, faculty, and staff have used university-funded Theory-to-Practice grants, part of The OWU Connection, to conduct research or complete special projects in more than 60 countries.

Maddy Coalmer, of the class of 2018, used a Theory-to-Practice Grant to travel to Iceland over the summer to study land degradation and its relation to tourists and native people. Coalmer plans to pursue a doctoral degree tied to studies of society and the environment.

“When sitting in a classroom, one can begin to stray away from how the theories taught can apply to real life,” said Coalmer, a geography and psychology minor from Canfield, Ohio. “Through the Theory-to-Practice Grant program, a student is offered a firsthand chance to see that the concepts our professors teach really do help us succeed in life.”

Ohio Wesleyan’s Theory-to-Practice Grant program is competitive, with submissions evaluated by an advisory board of professors, staff, and students. A total of $59,500 was awarded this fall to support eight experiences.

When the grant recipients return to campus, they prepare reports and presentations based on their objectives and experiences. Many will then present during the university’s annual spring Student Symposium.

Learn more about The OWU Connection at www.owu.edu/owuconnection.