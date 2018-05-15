Vectren offers free high school camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Vectren Energy Delivery will host the Dream Big summer camp, designed to introduce students in the Vectren territory to the wide range of occupations available in the energy industry, such as information technology, accounting, engineering and technical fields, from July 22 to July 25.

The four-day program is available free of charge to students entering their sophomore or junior year of high school for the 2018-2019 school year.

Camp registration is limited to 20 students, and final selection of attendees will be made by Vectren staff. Students must submit applications and essays to be considered. The application and essay must be submitted no later than May 23.

The program will be at Vincennes University (VU), where overnight lodging will be provided. Students will travel throughout southwest Indiana to tour Vectren facilities and participate in classroom activities on the campus of VU.

During the four-day program, students will participate in informational sessions with Vectren leaders, visit different Evansville-area facilities to better understand the business and engage in interactive, hands-on activities and team projects. Through this experience, students will be able to develop interpersonal, problem-solving and leadership skills, as well as strengthen their team-building and presentation capabilities.

Participants are responsible for their personal expenses during Dream Big, as well as their transportation to Vincennes University and back home.

In addition to participating in the four-day program, all Dream Big Summer Camp attendees will be invited to participate in Vectren’s Dream Big Career Mentoring Program, where they can establish an ongoing mentor relationship with Vectren employees who work in their fields of interest. Additionally, Dream Big participants will have opportunities to job shadow, volunteer in the community and apply for post-secondary internships with Vectren.

For additional information, visit https://www.vectren.com/dreambig.