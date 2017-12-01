Shoe store collects socks for troops

SIDNEY — Shoe Sensation Inc., a regional chain of name brand family shoe stores, is sponsoring Socks For Troops company wide.

Each store will collect socks for active duty military or local veterans in or around the community. Shoe Sensation will have military-approved socks in store and customers will receive 20 percent off the socks donated. Customers will also be able to take in new socks to be donated. This effort will run through Dec. 24.

Additionally, in support of #givingtuesday, Shoe Sensation CEO Dave Schoengart announced the company will provide a financial donation to select charitable organizations in the company’s local store communities.

Schoengart said, “Our mission, as a company, is to connect with our local communities. This includes assisting organizations whose mission is to serve.” Stores will have the opportunity to nominate charitable organizations and a select group of organizations will receive support from Shoe Sensation.

Both efforts are part of Shoe Sensation Inc.’s focus on connecting with local communities and charitable organizations surrounding the company’s 175 stores.