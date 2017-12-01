Midwest Electric promotes Johns

ST. MARYS — Joel Johns has been promoted to meter technician B by Midwest Electric.

Johns has served as the cooperative’s operations clerk since 2015.

As meter technician, Johns will help oversee the testing, maintenance, installation and repair of electric meters and metering equipment. Midwest Electric has fully implemented a digital metering system that provides system operational data beyond meter readings. Johns will also help manage the information technology aspect of the cooperative’s automated metering infrastructure.

Prior to joining Midwest Electric, Johns was an engineering technician for the city of St. Marys and previously worked in the city water and solid waste departments. He is a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and has an associate degree in business from Wright State University and an associate degree in engineering technology from Rhodes State.

Johns http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_Joel-Johns.jpg Johns