Continental Express wins safety grant

COLUMBUS — Continental Express Inc. is among 16 Ohio employers will share $372,967 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

“Ohio businesses recognize the value of investments in new safety tools and equipment that can protect their workers from injury,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison. “Safe, healthy workers are key to a successful business.”

BWC approved $4,530 for Continental Express to purchase three combination 12-ton automatic air jacks with safety stands to reduce the risk of injury to fingers, hands, wrist, arms, shoulders, neck, back, and legs related to slips, trips, falls, crushing injuries, repetitive motion, hand force, awkward postures, contact stress, push/pull heavy load, and manual materials handling. The intervention will improve the road truck and trailer maintenance process.

Continental Express Inc. is a full-service logistics company that specializes in the truckload transport of temperature sensitive freight.

BWC approved the Safety Intervention Grants in October. The recipient employers operate in 12 counties around the state, including Allen, Clark, Clermont, Franklin, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Ross, Shelby, Stark, Wayne and Wood.

The Safety Intervention Grant program matches an employer’s investment 3-to-1 up to a maximum of $40,000. Quarterly data reports and follow-up case studies measure the effectiveness of employers’ safety interventions and establish best practices for accident and injury prevention.