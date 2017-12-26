Spherion office supports FISH

SIDNEY — The Sidney office of Spherion Staffing Services, a local recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions provider, made a $1,000 donation to the Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH) thrift market.

This contribution was part of the annual Spherion Community Give Back program, a nationwide initiative that recognizes and advances the efforts of charitable organizations who make their regions better places to live and work.

Sidney Spherion franchise owner Bob Schulte and President Carol Russell selected longtime partner FISH as their 2017 donation recipient to further the organization’s efforts to provide food, clothing and other essential life resources to needy regional residents.

“The tireless work FISH completes every day makes an immeasurable difference in the lives of our neighbors in need and in the overall strength of the greater Sidney community,” said Russell. “We are honored to recognize the exceptional efforts of the FISH team, and we look forward to working with them to continue to better our region in the future.”

Now in its fourth year, the national Spherion Community Give Back program enables each local franchise owner or ownership team to select one or more organizations of special meaning to receive a holiday donation. Since beginning the initiative in 2014, Spherion has rewarded nationwide recipients with more than half of a million dollars total during the holiday season alone.

