COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced that with 8,558 new entities filing to do business in Ohio throughout the month of November — 826 more than in November 2016 — so 2017 marks another record-setting year for the number of new business filings with a month still to go.

To date, 108,547 new entities have filed to do business this year, exceeding 2016’s total by more than 3,500.