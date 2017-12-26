Credit union aids home buyers

LIMA — Superior Credit Union has announced the Superior First, first-time homebuyer down payment assistance program.

This program offers grants to fund down payments and closing costs incurred during the purchase of a first home for low- and moderate-income homebuyers. Home buyers can earn up to $2,500 in down payment assistance on the purchase of their first home when they finance with Superior Credit Union.

“These funds have been set aside specifically to help create home ownership opportunities for our members” said Phil Buell, president and CEO of Superior Credit Union. “We believe home ownership is important to our community, and we are committed to helping individuals realize the dream of owning their first home.”

Interested individuals can get details at www.superiorcu.com.

Superior Credit Union, headquartered in Lima, is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative that serves members in 20 Western Ohio counties.