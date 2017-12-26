Burdiss graduates from emergency training

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Marc Burdiss, Sidney native and former Shelby County emergency manager, has graduated from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

He completed the full curriculum that supports the advancement of the emergency management profession at strategic policy and executive leadership levels.

Burdiss completed the four resident courses in the Executive Academy: Systems Thinking and Research Methods for Executives, Executive Emergency Management Leader Core Competencies I, II and III and a collaborative capstone project. The Executive Academy provides insights, theories, tools and resources that enable decision-makers to think and act more strategically and to build capacity to protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from and mitigate all types of disasters.

The Executive Academy provides the opportunity to work collaboratively, share smart practices and participate in exercises with other senior leaders facing similar challenges. FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy is for senior executives at the pinnacle of their careers. It’s the final phase of FEMA’s Emergency Management Professional Program (EMPP).

The EMPP curriculum is designed to provide a lifetime of learning for emergency managers and includes three separate, but closely related, training programs including the National Emergency Management Basic Academy, a specialized and technical training program to develop specific skill sets; the National Emergency Management Advanced Academy, a program to develop the next generation of emergency management leaders who are trained in advanced concepts and issues, advanced leadership and management, critical thinking and problem solving; and the National Emergency Management Executive Academy, a program designed to challenge and enhance the talents of emergency management senior executives through critical thinking, visionary strategic planning, negotiation and conflict resolution applied to complex real-world problems.

Burdiss completed his training, Dec. 7.