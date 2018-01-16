Maiberger to lead Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON — Premier Health has announced that Michael J. Maiberger, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health, will assume a dual role as the president of Miami Valley Hospital.

In his current role, Maiberger is responsible for day-to-day operations across the health system. His wide array of experience over more than 25 years, including chief value officer, chief strategy officer, and president and CEO of Upper Valley Medical Center, makes this a natural fit at a time when the delivery of health care is exponentially changing and a deep level of experience, relationship- and team-building and innovation are necessary for continued growth and success.

Previously, Maiberger was at McLeod Health in South Carolina.

“Mike’s impressive scope of experience and track record of success can be seen throughout our health system and is complemented by his ability to build strong relationships and interact so well with all levels of our organization,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “Mike always has our mission in mind and is a thoughtful and highly respected leader at Premier Health and in the community. He brings a level of expertise and innovation that is essential in our ever-changing health care environment.”

Maiberger holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University, along with a Master of Healthcare Administration from Xavier University. He is a fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Maiberger serves on the Board of Directors of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. He is the past board chairman of the Troy Chamber of Commerce and has served on numerous community boards throughout his career.

