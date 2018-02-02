Ferguson supports Goodwill Easter Seals

SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction Co.’s Martin Given, Doug Fortkamp, Jason Stiver and Jeff King recently presented Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley’s Caryl Segalewitz and Lance Detrick with a check for $25,000 to support the 2018 fundraising luncheon benefitting the Miracle Clubhouse, which services the Dayton community.

This event will take place, Oct. 10, in the Schuster Performing Arts Center in Dayton. The event will enhance awareness of mental health and help raise funds for the Miracle Clubhouse. Miracle Clubhouses started as a movement in 1948 and now services more than 300 communities in 28 countries. Its programs include helping members find proper housing, helping members finish their education and providing activities at night and on holidays.

Miracle Clubhouse is a nonprofit organization, which helps anyone in the community with a mental illness diagnosis free of charge.

