PUCO accepts DPL auction results

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has accepted the results of Dayton Power & Light Company’s (DP&L) wholesale auction results that will ultimately determine its default generation rates through May 2021.

During the auction, March 12, competitive suppliers submitted bids on two- and three-year products to supply electricity to DP&L’s customers.

The two-year product resulted in four winning bidders and an average clearing price of $48.66 per MWh for the delivery period of June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2020.

The three-year product resulted in two winning bidders and an average clearing price of $46.34 per MWh for the delivery period of June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2021.

The results will be blended with previous and future auctions to establish a price-to-compare for DP&L’s customers during the delivery periods.

CRA International served as the independent auction manager, and Bates White LLC, a consultant retained by the PUCO, monitored the auction process. The names of the winning bidders will be released in 21 days.

Customers continue to have the opportunity to consider competitive options to meet their electricity needs, including shopping for an alternate supplier or joining a local government aggregation group. More information about how to choose a supplier is available at www.energychoice.ohio.gov. The PUCO’s Apples to Apples comparison charts provide customers with a snapshot comparison of current electric supplier offers and contract terms. The charts are updated daily.

A copy of the commission finding and order and redacted version of the report issued by the auction manager are available at www.PUCO.ohio.gov. Click on the link to Docketing Information System and enter the case number 17-957-EL-UNC.