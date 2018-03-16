Airstream model tops class

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream has announced that the brand’s Interstate model is the No. 1 selling type B diesel motorhome in the U.S. for the sixth consecutive year, according to Statistical Surveys Inc.’s Class B Diesel Share Summary, which details total sales of diesel class B models.

The Airstream Interstate captured a 30 percent market share in the diesel class B segment for 2017.

The Interstate has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $165,878.

“Being on top six years running is no small feat and we could not be more impressed by our dealer network for all of their success and hard work,” said Airstream Touring Coach General Manager Tim Garner. “We’d like to congratulate and thank our partners on this record-breaking retail year.”

