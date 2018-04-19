Sidney BOE approves retirement, resignations

SIDNEY — Resignations and a retirement request were approved during Monday night’s Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting.

Amanda Martz, who has been with the district for 30 years, is retiring effective June 1. She is currently a bus driver.

Jerry Harmon, director of business operations, submitted his resignation effective May 31. Harmon has served the district as teacher, principal, interim superintendent and retired as Jackson Center Local Schools superintendent 12 years ago.

The resignations of Levi Hahn, Sidney High School intervention specialist, Warren Shepherd, Northwood aide, Kammy Bontrager, SHS cook, and Cornelia Dixon, substitute teacher, were all accepted. Hahn’s resignation is effective Aug. 1; Shepherd, May 25; Bontrager, July 31; and Dixon, May 31.

The board approved a one-year limited supplemental contract for Mike Shonk at $10,000 for additional maintenance duties. The contract is effective July 1.

A change of assignment for Lynda Higgins was also approved. She is moving from cook to custodian at $15.10 per hour effective April 4.

One-year limited, as-needed contracts were awarded to Terry Stout, substitute cook, $13.59 per hour, effective April 17, 2018, and Chelsea Goble, substitute cook, $9.77 per hour, effective Sept. 1, 2017. Both contracts are for the 2017-18 school year.

Classified contracts for the 2018-19 school year were also approved.

Aide James Abbott received a one-year contract. Aides receiving two-year contracts were Bob Barnes, Peggy Bean, Sara Cowan, Christine Garcia-Sanchez, Megan Gray, Abigail Morris, Jenna Puckett, Shelly Scoggin, Kevin Stapleton and Amanda Stout.

Aides receiving continuing contracts were Amy Blust, Patti Boshears, Stephanie Cavinder, Terri Klosterman, Barbara Roddy, Justin Smith, Sarah Ullery and Terry Ward.

Bus drivers receiving contracts were Christa Morris, two-year contract; and Scott Cromes, Ronald Monroe, Penny Raterman and Jeffrey Wheeler, continuing contracts.

Linda Nuss and Tove Russell received one-year contracts as cooks. Cooks also receiving contracts were Cheryl Crissinger, Marie Masteller and Leah Stagno, two-year contracts; and Jennifer Burns, Laura Hughes, Nancy Kraus, Rachel Minniear, Betty Snider and Sandra Wooddell, continuing contracts.

Custodian contracts were awarded to Jason Kelly, Tegan Knasel, Bryan Snyder and Diana Thobe, two-year contracts; and Tim Elmore and Tara Henderson, continuing contracts.

Travis Davidson and Mike Shonk were awarded two-year maintenance contracts. Ashley Hamilton, secretary, received a continuing contract. Technology support contracts were awarded to Tom Kohl, one-year; and Jamie Whited, continuing.

Classified substitute aides, bus drivers, ban drivers, cooks, cafeteria truck driver, custodians, maintenance and secretaries also received on-year contracts.

Ron Monroe was awarded a one-year contract as OBI instructor, effective Aug. 1, 2017.

Donations for the Board/Administration Scholarship Fund were accepted from John Scheu, $500; Keith Helmlinger, $100; Mike Watkins, $100; Dan Barnes, $100; Fran Dembski, $50; and Mitch Hoying, $50.

The board also heard the first reading of revised policies for the district.

An executive session to discuss employment of a person for the district and investigation of charges or complaints against an employee/official was also held. No action was taken.

The board will meet in special session Tuesday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the board office.

The next regularly scheduled work session will be Monday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

