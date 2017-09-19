New Bremen plans homecoming festivities

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen High School students will welcome alumni to homecoming which will be celebrated at the school’s home football game, Friday, Sept. 22, against Parkway High School.

The homecoming king and queen will be announced at 7 p.m., in the football stadium. A dance will be Saturday, Sept. 23, in the high school, from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

Members of the homecoming court are seniors Caity Bergman, Sammy kuck, Julia Goettemoeller, Emily Bertke, Avery Powers, Charlie Sailer, Ezra Ferguson and Cale Brackman.

Junior attendants are Anna clint and Grant Selby. Sophomore attendants are Cassie Stachler and Brennan Tinnerman. Freshman attendants are Zoe Lane and Sam Sailer.

