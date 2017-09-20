Princess Spa Day set for Sept. 24

SIDNEY — The fourth annual Princess Spa Day will be held Sunday, Sept. 24. Guests may come anytime between 2 to 5 p.m. at Fairlawn High School.

The event features a big party for little ones with a separate area for special spa treatments including manicures, facials, make-up, and a special Princess hair style. There will be sing-a-longs, dancing, story time with our big Princesses including Cinderella, Belle, Moana, Rapunzel, Ariel, Jasmine, Aurora, Snow White and so many more.

Tickets to the event cost $15 per child at the door and include entrance to the party, all spa treatments with take-home goodies, refreshments, the Princess Parade, and plenty of wonderful picture opportunities. The Music Boosters will also be raffling off the new American Girl Doll Gabriella and a special Snow Day Basket full of fun treats.

There will also have face painted crowns and a cart of princess bling for an extra price. It’s a little bit of Disney right here in Shelby County.

Proceeds made from this event will go to the Fairlawn Music Department. This event is sponsored by the Fairlawn Music Boosters.

Ariella Dearth, left, of rural Sidney, daughter of Jeremy and Sherry Dearth, gets her hair done by Alex Henman, of Sidney, daughter of Julie and Mike Henman, at the 2016 Princess Spa Day held at Fairlawn Local Schools. This year’s event is planned for Sunday, Sept. 24. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/09/web1_SDN092916Spa.jpg Ariella Dearth, left, of rural Sidney, daughter of Jeremy and Sherry Dearth, gets her hair done by Alex Henman, of Sidney, daughter of Julie and Mike Henman, at the 2016 Princess Spa Day held at Fairlawn Local Schools. This year’s event is planned for Sunday, Sept. 24.