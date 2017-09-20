Princess Spa Day set for Sept. 24

SIDNEY — The fourth annual Princess Spa Day will be held Sunday, Sept. 24. Guests may come anytime between 2 to 5 p.m. at Fairlawn High School.
The event features a big party for little ones with a separate area for special spa treatments including manicures, facials, make-up, and a special Princess hair style. There will be sing-a-longs, dancing, story time with our big Princesses including Cinderella, Belle, Moana, Rapunzel, Ariel, Jasmine, Aurora, Snow White and so many more.
Tickets to the event cost $15 per child at the door and include entrance to the party, all spa treatments with take-home goodies, refreshments, the Princess Parade, and plenty of wonderful picture opportunities. The Music Boosters will also be raffling off the new American Girl Doll Gabriella and a special Snow Day Basket full of fun treats.
There will also have face painted crowns and a cart of princess bling for an extra price. It’s a little bit of Disney right here in Shelby County.
Proceeds made from this event will go to the Fairlawn Music Department. This event is sponsored by the Fairlawn Music Boosters.