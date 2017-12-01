Lehman NHS to induct 31 students

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic National Honor Society members tapped 31 new inductees during the Tapping Ceremony, recently.

To be inducted into the National Honor Society, students must have a grade point average of 3.25 or higher and excel in four areas: scholarship, leadership, character and service. Students who meet the criteria are then evaluated and selected for membership by the faculty.

The following students were inducted: Camille Brown, Lauren Larger, Logan Richard, Allison Bornhorst, Grace Brandt, Michael Denning, Carly Edwards, Samantha Edwards, Emily Fogt, Liz Gibson, Alex Gleason, Madison Hurley, Cole Kramer, Claire Larger, Kaila Sims, Sophia Flood, Aidan Snyder, Lyndsey Jones, Shannon Staley, Brendan O’Leary, Aaron Topp, Ethan Potts, Ellie Westerheide, Mikey Rossman, Ava Behr, Brandyn Sever, Angela Brunner, Alex Vanderhorst, Ann Deafenbaugh, Jack White and Luke Earhart.

The official NHS induction ceremony will be Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

Lehman Catholic High School National Honor Society 2017-2018 inductees http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_DSC_0450.jpg Lehman Catholic High School National Honor Society 2017-2018 inductees