National Park passes distributed

Former National Park Service Ranger Joe Raterman presents a pass to all U.S. National Parks to Whittier fourth-grader Reece Fields, son of Earl and Leslie Fields, of Sidney. Raterman is presenting the passes, valued at $70, to all fourth graders in Sidney City Schools as part of a nationwide program. Raterman, a Sidney City Schools graduate and former Whittier student, also did a presentation for students on the national parks that are devoted to the Wright Brothers legacy in the Dayton area. The passes will admit students and their families to national parks until August 2018.

