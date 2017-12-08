SOCHE honors Edison faculty

PIQUA — Edison State Community College faculty members Vickie Kirk and Dr. T.R. Ruddick have been named recipients of the 2017 Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from the Southwestern Ohio Council for High Education (SOCHE).

The instructors were honored at a Faculty Excellence Awards luncheon, recently, at the Dayton Art Institute.

Each year SOCHE hosts a faculty awards banquet honoring excellence in teaching at member institutions. Edison State nominated award winners based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated excellence and awards received throughout the past academic year.

Edison State faculty members joined colleagues from SOCHE’s 22 member institutions honored at the banquet.

Kirk, of Pleasant Hill, an assistant professor of allied health, has participated in a number of service activities including serving as Academic Senate secretary and Edison State Education Association treasurer, enrollment events for STEM fields and high school outreach programs. Kirk successfully submitted a grant that allowed her to purchase new laboratory equipment, and she continues to enhance the phlebotomy program in order to maintain a 100 percent certification student pass rate.

Ruddick, of Dayton, a professor of communication and humanities, has presented and chaired discussion panels at the Humanities Education and Research Association Annual Conference. He has participated in a number of service activities at Edison State including admissions, scholarships, SSLI committees, AQIP systems portfolio generation and mentoring numerous College Credit Plus high school instructors.

Kirk http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_Vicki-kirk.jpg Kirk Ruddick http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_TR-Ruddick-1-.jpg Ruddick