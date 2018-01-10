Shelby County Coin Club announces essay scholarship competition

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club has announced that it will accept essays in its annual scholarship competition through March 23.

Seniors who will be graduating from high school in Shelby County or who live in Shelby County and will be graduating from Upper Valley Career Center or who live in Shelby County and are home schooled are eligible to apply by submitting a 500-word essay.

The essay should address the question, “How can the U.S. Mint promote circulation of the half dollar?”

The writer of the first-place essay will receive $500 and a 2018 American Eagle silver dollar. The writer of the second-place essay will receive $300 and an American Eagle silver dollar.

Winners will be notified April 9 and will be required to attend a coin club meeting, April 12, to read their essays.

Essays must be typed, single-spaced and must not have the writers’ names on them. Writers should include cover sheets listing their names, addresses, schools and telephone numbers. Essays and cover sheets should be mailed the Gary Yates, 1142 Huron Court, Sidney, OH 45365.