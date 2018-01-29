Donors honored at Lehman dinner

SIDNEY – The Schlater Gymnasium at Lehman Catholic High School was transformed for the 40th annual Foundation Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 27 to honor the individuals and organizations who support Lehman Catholic High School and Catholic education.

Masters of Ceremonies for the evening was Judge William Zimmerman Sr. – the first Shelby County attorney to serve on the Third District Court of Appeals. Prior to being elected to the Court of Appeals, Zimmerman was the Probate/Juvenile Judge in Shelby County for eight years. Active in the Lehman community since 1989, he has served as the assistant varsity football coach for 18 years, junior high head football coach for six years, school board member for 6 years and Gigandet Student Loan Committee for 12 years.

Lehman Catholic Foundation Board President John Frantz, along with LCHS Principal & CEO Denise Stauffer and LCHS Executive Director Melissa Bennett recognized donors who reached a new level of giving.

Inducted into the Platinum Fellow Awards, for giving between $250,000 and $499,999, included Tony and Karen Wendeln and Frank and Julie Gilardi.

Inducted into the Gold Fellow Awards, for giving between $100,000 and $249,999, included Eagle Bridge Company, The Julia Dilworth Trust, Tim and Marla Geise and Family and Phil and Trina Gilardi.

Inducted into the Silver Fellow Awards, for giving between $50,000 and $99,999, included Sammye Harrison, The Piqua Community Foundation, BENSAR Development Company/Nick and Mary Bensman and The Father’s Table Foundation.

Inducted into the Bronze Fellow Awards, for giving between $25,000 and $49,999, included Kyle and Emily Goubeaux, Doug and Kate Lins, Jeramie and Kara Sollmann, Gerry and Jane Ulrich, Dan and Nita Watercutter, Brain Williamson and Mattand& Valerie Dexter.

Inducted into the Fellow Awards, for giving between $5,000 and $24,999, included Randy and Heather Sever, Lynn and Nancy Sever and Jay amd Anne Westerheide.

Alumni speaker Justin Seger graduated from Lehman Catholic in 2003. He shared his personal story and how the Lehman Catholic qualities of faith, love of family and hard work, have impacted his life as a student and for years to come.

Lehman welcomed Dr. Rick Rigsby, award-winning journalist and former college professor at Texas A & M University, as the keynote speaker. Rigsby shared his story of timeless common-sense wisdom learned from his father as told in his well-known book, Lessons from a Third Grade Dropout. Key takeaways … listen, learn, be kind, don’t judge, serve, work hard, inspire others, make and impact and always stand. This inspiring address was heard by more than 350 people in attendance.

To see more photos from the event, visit the Lehman Catholic Facebook page.

The Lehman Catholic High School Foundation supports the students and the Lehman community through engagement and development to secure the school’s financial future.

Lehman Catholic High School is the only state-chartered, Roman-Catholic comprehensive institution that provides secondary education for the students of Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby Counties in West Central Ohio. The school is dual accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement and the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association.

Lehman Catholic High School student Kaija Steward, left to right, Dr. Rick Rigsby, Wilson Health President and CEO Mark Dooley and LCHS teacher Henry Cordonnier talk after Rigsby’s presentation at the 40th annual Lehman Catholic Foundation dinner Saturday night. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_lhs-foundation-dinner-72.jpg Lehman Catholic High School student Kaija Steward, left to right, Dr. Rick Rigsby, Wilson Health President and CEO Mark Dooley and LCHS teacher Henry Cordonnier talk after Rigsby’s presentation at the 40th annual Lehman Catholic Foundation dinner Saturday night. Courtesy photo Dr. Rick Rigsby was the keynote speaker during the 40th annual Lehman Catholic Foundation dinner Saturday night. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_lhs-foundation-dinner-71.jpg Dr. Rick Rigsby was the keynote speaker during the 40th annual Lehman Catholic Foundation dinner Saturday night. Courtesy photo