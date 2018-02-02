Scholarship applications open

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary will accept applications for its annual scholarship through April 20.

To be eligible, a student must have already graduated from a Shelby County high school and be enrolled in a college program in the field of medicine or must be graduating this year from a Shelby County high school and be enrolling in a college program in the field of medicine.

A $500 scholarship will be awarded.

Applications are available by writing Barrie Grandey, 8688 Wright-Puthoff Road, Sidney, OH 45365; by emailing dgrandey@gmail.com; by phone at 492-9891; at http://www.wilsonhealth.org/careers/wilson-auxiliary-scholarship-program/wilson-auxiliary-scholarship-program; and at the front desk at Door 1 of Wilson Health.