Osher Institute announces classes

DAYTON — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, has announced classes for the spring session, from March 12 through May 4.

The institute is a community outreach program that brings people to campus to participate in seminars led mostly by other volunteers. Some of this spring’s classes are “The Story of Christianity Part 3,” “Wine Appreciation,” “Richard Strauss’s Tone Poems,” “Biking the Dayton Region’s World Class System of Bike Trails,” “Talk with the Chief,” “Spoken Italian for Beginners,” “Fly Fishing for Beginners,” “Industrial Endeavors,” “Migration of Birds in Ohio,” “iPhone Apps for the Adventurous,” “An Engineer Discovers Art,” “Movement as Medicine — Lessons from Modern Science and Ageless Wisdom” and others. More than 7o seminars will be offered.

There are no exams or grades. People must be at least 50 to enroll. To register, call 937-229-2347.