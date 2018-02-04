Training: mental health in older adults

DAYTON — Co-sponsors Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation’s Excellence in Eldercare Program, Good Samaritan Hospital’s Health Ministries Program and Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services have announced a seminar, Mental Health First-Aid Training for Older Adults and Those with Later-Life Issues, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Miami Valley Hospital South, Education Center Conference Room, 2359 Miami Valley Drive, Dayton.

Mental Health First Aid is an evidence-based, eight-hour training that teaches participants how to recognize and assist someone who is developing a mental health problem and/or experiencing a mental health crisis. The training helps persons learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and addictions. Participants are introduced to risk factors and warning signs of mental illness and receive education that builds understanding of their impact and overviews of common support responses.

Mental illness and aging can often be a double stigma. According to the National Council on Aging, there are more than 6 million Americans 85 and older. That number is expected to more than triple by the year 2050, when the youngest baby boomers turn 86. Older adults and care partners are less likely to identify a problem as a symptom of a mental health disorder. Furthermore, older adults have high rates of late-onset mental health disorders (anxiety/depression) and low rates of identification and treatment. There is negative bi-directional impact between mental disorders and health conditions. Even mild mental illness symptoms can have catastrophic consequences in vulnerable older adults. Adult Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) now offers a tailored supplement which builds upon the effectiveness of the standard MHFA curriculum by focusing on older adults and the aging population.

Registration is required and limited to 36 participants. The registration deadline is March 7.

For information, visit http://www.goodsamdayton.org/Spiritual-Care/Health-Ministries/ and scroll down to the Continuing Education Opportunities section to download the brochure or contact the Good Samaritan Hospital Health Ministries Program, at 937-734-9452.