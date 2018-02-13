Boys basketball: Last-second shot lifts Sidney over Butler

VANDALIA — Ratez Roberts has been back four days after missing two games in 10 days with a right ankle sprain.

If Roberts had any pain after playing four quarters in a physical game at Vandalia-Butler on Tuesday, he didn’t show it when he got the ball in the final seconds.

With the score tied, Roberts took a pass from Andre Gordon and made a shot in the paint with three seconds left to give the Yellow Jackets a 36-34 victory and a likely share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title.

Sidney (15-6) and Butler (18-3) are tied in the North with 11-3 divisional records. The Yellow Jackets can clinch at least a share of the title with a win over Greenville (1-19) in Sidney on Friday. Butler wraps up regular season and conference play at Tippecanoe on Friday.

Both squads struggled on offense through much of the game, particularly in the first quarter. But there was plenty of scoring in the fourth quarter as the teams switched leads six times and tied twice.

Kort Justice made a basket for Butler with 44 seconds left to tie the score 34-34. Sidney took the ball down court and called a timeout with 15 seconds left.

After the timeout, Gordon drove around the right wing, penetrated inside from the top of the key and threw a bullet pass to Roberts, who laid a shot off the glass.

The teams called five combined timeouts before Butler got its last possession. Michael Kreill missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer after defensive pressure from Gordon. Sidney’s bench cleared after the shot sailed in front of the rim and onto the court.

Devan Rogers led Sidney with 10 points while Roberts finished with eight and Gordon finished with seven. Justice led Butler with 12.

Butler led 2-1 at the end of the first quarter as both teams struggled against each other’s zone defense. Butler ran a 2-3 zone, while Sidney ran a matchup zone.

The squads moved around more on offense and found more shots. Roberts made a basket and Rogers followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Sidney a 10-5 lead with 3:20 left, but Kreill and Justice followed with baskets over the next minute to bring Butler within one.

Sidney finished the second quarter on a 4-0 run, though. Darren Taborn made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 1:51 left and Rogers followed with a free throw with 1:07 left.

The game was tied 23-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Sidney’s Ratez Roberts looks to get the ball past Vandalia-Butler’s Sutton Skapik during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Tuesday at Butler’s Student Activities Center. Sidney won 36-34. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021418SidBbbLG1-2.jpg Sidney’s Ratez Roberts looks to get the ball past Vandalia-Butler’s Sutton Skapik during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Tuesday at Butler’s Student Activities Center. Sidney won 36-34. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Devan Rogers shoots as Vandalia’s Kort Justice, left, and Sutton Skapik try to block during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Tuesday at Butler’s Student Activities Center. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021418SidBbbLG2-2.jpg Sidney’s Devan Rogers shoots as Vandalia’s Kort Justice, left, and Sutton Skapik try to block during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Tuesday at Butler’s Student Activities Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ratez Roberts hits shot with 3 seconds left to boost Yellow Jackets over Butler

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

VideoID: GwDWbSCTNBU VideoType: YOUTUBE URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Video Credit: Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.