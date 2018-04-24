New Knoxville hires basketball coach

NEW KNOXVILLE – At their meeting Monday night, the New Knoxville Board of Education approved the hiring of a new varsity basketball coach and congratulated a student achieving an Arts Honors Diploma.

Michael Piatt, as the new varsity basketball coach, said he is looking forward to building a team that not only focuses on sports but achievement. His most recent position was as assistant varsity coach at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton. He coached Sidney Lehman Cavaliers from 2002 to 2007, leading the team to an 18-5 record and a sectional championship in the 2006-07 season.

High School senior Brittany Bambauer gave the board a presentation on how she achieved an Arts Honors Diploma. Jenny Fledderjohann, principal grades 4 – 12, said Baumbauer, had to achieve a 3.5 grade point average, and an ACT score of 27 or higher. Baumbauer, who plans to attend Ohio University pursuing a Music Therapy bachelor’s degree, said it was her field experience with music therapist Brittany Scherer that convinced her she wanted to do this work for the rest of her life. She particularly found working with hospice and dementia programs very rewarding.

Fledderjohann also said Andrea Ott was recognized as the Franklin B Walter recipient for New Knoxville on April 4. Ott in turn recognized teacher Jon Stammen as her teacher of influence.

She also said that for the first time in school history, New Knoxville High School Band will perform at Troy High School for the state contest on April 27. Art awards went to Caitlin Lammers was recognized at the Governor’s Art Show, while Addy Farley took the top award at the Wright State Lake Campus Spring Showcase..

In other business, Superintendent and K – 3 Principal Kim Waterman reported that the proposed gym expansion was moving forward, saying she and Athletic Director Kay Webb had met with an architect April 13 to discuss various options. She added his first goal is to explore how the west wall of the gym was built.

Waterman also reported that kindergarten screening was completed and 30 students would be attending the school this fall. She said, considering the size of the incoming class, it might even be possible they could be hiring for kindergarten and 1st grade in the near future.

Buehler Asphalt is expected to be out at the school soon to set a schedule to patch, seal, and stripe the parking lots, she said.

The board also approved the contracts of 10 personnel primarily to manage school sports, renew contracts for 7 certified people, and renewed contracts for 7 non-certified employees.

The board also approved:

• Allowing TriStar to purchase any item over $7,500 from the state capital budget/grant.

• The Auglaize County Health Department Nursing Services contract.

• Moving the May meeting to Monday, May 21, at 7 pm, since the regular meeting date was in conflict with the Memorial Day holiday.

Bambauer http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_Brittany-copy.jpg Bambauer Piatt http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_coach-copy.jpg Piatt

By Sandra Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.