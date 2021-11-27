Football: Sidney Memorial Stadium hosts D-I state semifinal

Springfield junior receiver and Minnesota commit Anthony Brown, top, is held up by senior offensive lineman Kraeton Muenchau after scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter of a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. It was the first Div. I state semifinal Sidney has hosted. The school has hosted small division state semifinals in the past, in addition to numerous other playoff games. There were three lead changes in the fourth quarter, but Brown’s TD run gave the Wildcats the lead for good. Springfield won 22-21 to earn the first state final berth in program history.

Springfield junior receiver and Minnesota commit Anthony Brown, top, is held up by senior offensive lineman Kraeton Muenchau after scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter of a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. It was the first Div. I state semifinal Sidney has hosted. The school has hosted small division state semifinals in the past, in addition to numerous other playoff games. There were three lead changes in the fourth quarter, but Brown’s TD run gave the Wildcats the lead for good. Springfield won 22-21 to earn the first state final berth in program history.

Springfield players celebrate after defeating Cincinnati Moeller 22-21 in a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield senior receiver Anthony Brown, right, hugs senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot after Smoot scored on a 3-yard TD run with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter of a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield offensive coordinator Chris Wallace holds up his index finger while telling players only one more win is needed for the program to win a state championship after a 22-21 win over Cincinnati Moeller in a Div. I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield players celebrate in the postgame huddle after defeating Cincinnati Moeller 22-21 in a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot looks to pass during a Division I state semifinal against Cincinnati Moeller on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Moeller sophomore running back Jordan Marshall celebrates shortly after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of a Division I state semifinal against Springfield on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield junior receiver Daylen Bradley, right, catches a pass with pressure from Cincinnati Moeller’s Rashad Glenn during the first quarter of a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

From left to right, Springfield’s Jaivian Norman, Kevin Fair and Tawfig Jabbar tackle Cincinnati Moeller’s Jordan Marshall during a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot runs during a Division I state semifinal against Cincinnati Moeller on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield sophomore running back Jayvin Normal stiff-arms Cincinnati Moeller’s Rasah Glenn during a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Cincinnati Moeller junior receiver Tennel Bryant tries to catch a pass with pressure from Springfield’s Delian Bradley during a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot runs while Moeller’s Rashad Glenn pursues during a Division I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield senior receiver Anthony Brown, right, gets a foot in the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter of a Div. I state semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.