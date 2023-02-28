First week of March at Ohio Theatre Lima

LIMA — There is so much going on this week at The Stage Door Canteen inside the historic Ohio Theatre Lima.

First, If you’re looking for something new and cool to do on Hump Day, come learn Belly Dancing with Troupe Zephyr’s Lori Osterloh-Hagaman Wednesday, March 1, from 7 – 8 p.m. It is $10 cash for a one-hour class and all money goes directly to the instructor. Osterlog-Hagaman has been performing and teaching dances that fall under the greater “bellydance” umbrella for 20 years. She has been a solo performer as well as a troupe member with other area groups — including Troupe Zephyr, which she co-founded. Come dressed in comfortable clothes and ready to shimmy, no experience necessary.

Next, the Almost Famous Open Mic Night continues every Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. Warming up the crowd each week from 7 – 8 p.m. is Ray Cheney at the piano with a selection of soul, blues and pop classics.

On Saturday, March 4, from noon – 4 p.m., The Avante Garage is conducting an Improv Comedy Workshop for all local actors who are interested in learning this very valuable skill. They will be repeating the workshop on Sunday, March 5 also from noon – 4 p.m. Each workshop will be limited to 12 participants and the cost will be $40 for each day. The award-winning company will be casting two shows from the participants of these workshops: “Talk Show,” an ongoing live improvised talk show with genuine notable Lima Bean guests as well as actor portrayals of guests, and “The Avante Garage!” — an ongoing Improv Comedy Show. Both shows will be performed on The Stage Door Canteen Cabaret Stage and all of the actors will be paid for their performances.

Lastly, the company will be holding auditions for “Lee Harvey and the Oswalds,” a funny and groovy musical trip back to the Summer of Love on Tuesday, March 4 from 6 – 8 p.m. They are looking for an actress, ages 45 – 55, who plays either the piano or electric guitar well and who can sing; two younger male and one younger female actors who sing and play either the drum kit, bass, piano or electric guitar well (depending on who is cast in the older actress role) and who also sing. The role of Lee Harvey has already been cast.

Rehearsals will begin on Monday, March 13, in the evening and performances will be from April 13 – April 22 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. This production will be the second Dinner Theatre production for the company after its sold out Holiday run of “Seasoned Greetings!”

The Stage Door Canteen continues to serve Dinner Wednesday – Saturday starting at 5 p.m. with additional entertainment being scheduled when possible, often without a cover charge. The theatre is very excited to announce the addition of two new menu items to our permanent menu: BBQ chicken pizza and fried brussels sprouts. In addition to the legendary Guinness Stew, they are also adding two new specials this week: tequila-lime chicken egg rolls and chicken curry pot pie. For those who love their innovative and international cuisine, their menu will continue to expand to feature even more new favorites

For more information, visit www.ohiotheatrelima.com.