Grand Lake Health to host Diabetic Support Group

ST. MARYS — The Diabetic Support Group will meet on Monday evening, March 13, at 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, Suite D at 1140 S. Knoxville Ave. in St. Marys. The day-time meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m., at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building.

The program for March will be focused on carb counting. This session is focused on how to count carbs using food labels and booklets/websites. They will also review importance of portion control and choosing “healthier carbs” more often. Krissy Mullenhour, RN, BSN, CDCES, Diabetes Education coordinator will facilitate the meeting.

All diabetics, family members and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information concerning this program or any of Joint Township Hospital’s Diabetic Services, contact the hospital 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.