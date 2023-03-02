125 Years

March 2, 1898

A meeting of the directors of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute was held at the office of J. E. Russell yesterday afternoon during which the secretary reported that a large number of the stockholders had paid the $5 assessment on each share of stock which was assessed at a former meeting and made payable before April 1.

—————

The report of Health Officer Wyman for the month of February shows a total of 18 births and six deaths during the month.

—————

It is rumored that the Cincinnati, Hamilton and Dayton railroad has decided to double track its entire line between Toledo and Cincinnati.

—————

A report from our Houston correspondent advises that the rat chase at the elevator was well attended by men and boys on Saturday, but the rats did not show up. Only 19 rats were killed.

100 Years

March 2, 1923

A petition in bankruptcy was filed in the United States District Court at Dayton yesterday afternoon by the Sidney Knitting Mills Co. The liabilities are listed at $65,197 with assets listed at $63,927. The plant closed down several days ago, the machinery and stock having been sold to the two Piqua Underwear companies. Included in the assets of the company is the three-story block on Poplar Street which has been occupied by the company during the operation.

—————

Fourteen years ago yesterday, Dr. J. A. Throckmorton, well-known Sidney dentist, bettered a record set by former president Theodore Roosevelt by riding three horses a distance of 126 miles in 12 hours and 36 minutes. He rode the three horses between Sidney, Piqua and Troy, alternating the animals. Mr. Roosevelt rode horseback from Washington to Warrington, VA, a distance of 98 miles in the very good time of 18 hours.

—————

A radio concert will be heard tomorrow evening at Piper’s store. This is the first Saturday evening the store is open and C. C. Hermetet will have his radio set there and will catch all radio programs for the pleasure of the patrons of the store.

75 Years

March 2, 1948

A goal of 10 box cars filled with 12,000 packages of food for war torn Europe was suggested at a meeting last night of organization representatives who furthered plans for Shelby County’s unique goodwill food collection campaign to aid the hungry overseas. The overall program calls for $5 contribution that will purchase 30 pounds of food wholesale. March 15 was selected as the kickoff date with the drive slated to close April 5.

—————

A survey is to be made of the lighting in classrooms of Sidney High School as a result of action taken by the board of education at its meeting last night. Plans were also initiated for redecorating the auditorium in the high school building and a study of the need in visual education in the local schools.

————‚—

Receipts from Sidney’s 408 parking meters amounted to $12,847 from the time of their installation last August through February, it was disclosed today by City Auditor O.S. Kenny. Kenny noted the meters were installed on a rental basis and the city has paid $8,591 in rentals so far.

—————

Coach Don Chaney’s Anna High School Rockets bested Fort Loramie’s Redskins 45 to 35 to lay claim to runners-up honors in the consolation finals in the Shelby County tournament last night.

50 Years

March 2, 1973

MINSTER – John Beckman and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Langenkamp, local farmers, earned top awards last month at the annual Ohio Young Farmers and Young Homemakers convention in Columbus.

Beckman was named first place sectional winner in a state-wide dairy competition, while the Langenkamp’s were state sectional swine winners.

—————

DEGRAFF – Gary Reeder, associated with Reeder and Son Funeral Home in DeGraff and Quincy has been named “Man of the Year” by DeGraff Area Chamber of Commerce.

—————

NEW KNOXVILLE – Mrs. Sarah E. Holtkamp, 201 S. Main St., who would have celebrated her 105th birthday March 11 died Thursday at 11:02 p.m. in the St. Marys Nursing Home. Mrs. Holtkamp was New Knoxville’s oldest resident.

25 Years

March 2, 1998

The Botkins Lady Trojans were hoping to make it to state in girls basketball. However, they ran into Minster in the regional finals, losing by 4 points. The Lady Trojans ended the season with a 22-4 record and are already looking forward to next year, according to coach Tony Rogers.

—————

Long time deputy clerk Mary Sherman has retired. She worked with the Shelby County Auditor’s office for almost 34 years. She worked for auditors Tom Short, Thelma Short, Frank Hoehne and Joe DeWeese. May received a business degree from the Columbus Business College.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org