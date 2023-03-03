Americanism winners honored

SIDNEY — American Legion County Council Americanism Contest Test Winners that were recognized for their achievement of grading high on the American Legion’s Americanism test and will be representing Shelby County in the competition.

Shelby CountyAmericanism winners were Tatum Werntz, 10th grade, Sidney High School; Jace Puckett, 10th grade, Sidney High School; Isaiah Abbott, 11th grade, Sidney Christian Academy; Josalin Morris, 11th grade, Sidney Christian Academy; Sara Thomas, 12th grade, Fort Loramie High School and Ethan Weldy, 12th grade, Sidney High School.

It was reported at the Shelby County Council meeting on Feb. 1 that five out of the six contest winners were selected from Shelby County to go to the next level at the American Legion Second District competition. At the District level, four out of the six contest winners were from Shelby County and were selected to represent the Second District in the American Legion Department of Ohio competition.

At the State level, Tatum Werntz and Sara Thomas were selected as Department of Ohio state level winners and will be going on a trip to Washington D.C. Accolades should go out to the teachers and schools in Shelby County for their efforts in educating the young people and for teaching them the interworking and importance of American government.