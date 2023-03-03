Hemmelgarn Real Estate welcomes new agent

NEW BREMEN — Ryan Will recently obtained his real estate license and is ready to help both sellers and buyers in the Auglaize, Shelby and Mercer County areas. He is an agent with Hemmelgarn Real Estate, which is located in New Bremen.

He grew up in Minster and graduated from Minster High School in 2012. He went on to pursue a degree in Construction Management and graduated from The University of Toledo in 2016. Will is currently working at Crown Equipment Corporation in New Bremen.

Outside of work, Will stays active in the community as an assistant football coach for the eighth grade in Minster. He resides in Minster with his wife, Elizabeth, and son, Dane. He is looking forward to helping prospective clients with their real estate needs and can be reached at 937-726-8011