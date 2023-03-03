Land Bank discusses properties

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties at a regular meeting on Feb. 21.

The total properties acquired remain at 109 units, with no new units added in January. Of these, 80 units have been demolished and 68 have been disposed of using various means. In January the following three Sidney properties were demolished: 411 Sixth Ave., 414 and 414-1/2 S. Miami. Additionally, 732 N. Broadway in Sidney was donated to Habitat for Humanity. There are nine properties currently in various stages of foreclosure.

The Residential Grant has been given a one-year extension through May 1, 2024. The Wagner Building Teardown has not received any official documentation regarding the one-year extension, but the board has been informed that the extension will be granted.

The board continues to meet biweekly to identify and resolve issues regarding the Wagner Building. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for March 22, and the process of vacating the alleyways within the boundaries has been started. A trespasser has been identified and cited.

New business included that the Land Bank recently sold the property at 617 Ronan.

Since the last meeting, the Land Bank has earned interest in its accounts totaling $26.92. Expenses totaled $31,567.10 for demolition and administrative expenses. The ending balance was $508,431.65. Treasurer John Coffield reminded the board that they still owe $200,000 to the Shelby County Commissioners Office for a loan, payable by Dec. 31, 2023.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.